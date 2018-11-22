Bureau Veritas appoints head of building control

The appointment of Dave Allen as business unit director comes as the spotlight falls on the need to review the entire approach to fire safety following the Grenfell tragedy, said the company. “The Grenfell tragedy really highlighted some of the major gaps in the industry and, whilst there is no quick fix, there is a lot to be done,” said Allen. “Being part of such a large and well-placed organisation is the ideal place to influence real change and it is my aim to bring both my valued team and Bureau Veritas customers on this crucial journey with me.”

Allen has 34 years’ experience including 18 years at Butler & Young, some of them as the company’s managing director, and 15 years in a local authority role at the start of his career. He is secretary of The Association of Consultant Approved Inspectors (ACAI) and actively involved with the Construction Industry Council (CIC). “My work with the ACAI also means I am involved at the highest level of the discussions around how to make much-needed improvements to how the industry and customers approach and fire safety,” he said.