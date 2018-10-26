Burridge broadens into social housing

Burridge Construction has won a contract to build bungalows for over 55s on behalf of North Star Housing Group in Stockton-on-Tees.

The £870,000 project is part funded by Homes England and is scheduled for completion in early 2019.

Burridge commercial director Stephen McCoy was appointed to help the company win new build work with the region’s registered housing providers. He said: “We are delighted to have secured this opportunity to work with North Star.

“Having specialised in refurbishment work and commercial new build, we want to respond to government driven agenda to increase the number and quality of new homes being built, year on year, to address the housing shortage.

“This is a very exciting time for the business. After marking 50 years of successful operation we are planning for investment and growth, which will see us move to the next level in the sector – becoming a full service construction partner, rather than a building contractor.”