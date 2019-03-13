Busy days for Keltbray’s training director

Holly Price

Starting her demolition career at the age of 16, as one of only a handful of women in the industry, Holly Price became the only female explosives engineer in the UK.

She has been the training and development director at Keltbray Group since 2007.

The NFDC said: “Holly’s appointment is one that will stand out in NFDC history, as Holly becomes the first female president of the federation since its establishment 78 years ago. Holly is an outstanding role model for anyone considering a career in demolition and/or the wider construction industry. She actively promotes the need to widen the talent pool by embracing diversity and attracting newcomers from all backgrounds to the industry, and she tirelessly campaigns for continuous improvement of industry standards.

“With proven leadership skills and a sound knowledge of the nuances of the Federation structure, Holly is well equipped for success in her role as president. She adds a new dimension to the NFDC and we look forward to the fresh thinking, energy and passion that she will bring to the Federation.”

In her NFDC role, Holly Price will be supported by William Crooks as vice president and second vice Gary Bishop.