Busy start for Central Piling

All four are continuous flight auger (CFA) jobs and are together worth more than £2.6m to the business.

Work has already begun on an eight-week contract for regular client JB Structures at Axe Street, London, where Central Piling is installing more than 300 450mm-diameter piles to 29-m depth for a private apartment block. Central Piling is using Soilmec SF65 rigs.

The Essex-based contractor starts work next week on a 12-month contract for Countryside Properties in South Oxhey near Watford. This will involve a Soilmec SF50 rig installing 1,500 350mm-diameter load-bearing piles to 16 metres for the final phase of the South Oxhey Central development, incorporating the demolition of buildings and construction of 345 new homes, an 18,500 sq ft Lidl store, and 4,000 sq ft of additional retail space.

Work is also due to start on a nine-week programme for Galliard Homes at Soho Wharf in Birmingham, where three of Central Piling’s Soilmec SF65 and SR75 rigs will install close to a thousand 450mm-diameter load-bearing piles to 28 metres, with the deepest piles founding in rock to support the loads from the apartment blocks above.

Central Piling will start test piling this month on its fourth new contract win, which is for Weston Homes at Abbey Retail Park in Barking, east London. The main work will begin in March, installing more than 520 CFA piles – 450mm, 500mm and 650mm-diameter – to 29 metres for an apartment block, using its Soilmec SF65 and SR75 rigs in the tough ground conditions associated with Thanet sands.

