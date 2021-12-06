Buyout at Birmingham M&E consultant

Avril Lamont-Webster and Andy Clarke will be the new owners

Halligan Consulting Engineers, owned by Terry Halligan since its establishment in 1987, is to be taken over by director Andy Clarke and office manager Avril Lamont-Webster.

Under the plan, the management buy-out will take five years to complete.

Terry Halligan, aged 71, resigned as a director back in July but stays connected to the business with a consultancy role.

Andy Clarke said: “We’re very pleased to have agreed a deal to buy the business. It is a logical step for Avril and I, who have worked here for several years and enjoy excellent relationships with our clients. We’re proud to be a successful and independent M&E consultancy and this buyout will ensure that we keep our team together and continue to build on the foundations that have served us so well. We feel very confident that the business will continue to grow and develop as it has done over the last 34 years, with the same company name and ethos. We are also delighted that Terry has agreed to remain active in the business in a consultancy capacity, where we can continue to benefit from his considerable knowledge and experience.”

Terry Halligan said: “I am delighted that Andy and Avril have agreed to take on the challenge of running Halligan Consulting Engineers into the future. It has certainly been a very enjoyable experience for myself and I hope that they will also have a happy and profitable future. I feel confident that after working with them both for 26 years, that there will be no hiccups in the transition and I am looking forward to taking a back seat and imputing as and when necessary, either technically or from a management point of view. I am sure our clients will not notice any change in the way we conduct our business.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk