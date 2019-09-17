Bywater cleared to start historic conversion in Glasgow

The start of construction follows the recent granting of planning permission for the transformation of Breckenridge House on Sauchiehall Street into a creative workspace.

Theo Michell, principal at Bywater Properties, said: “Following planning permission for McLellan Works we’ve been moving quickly to transform and revitalise this iconic building. Bywater is already reinvigorating streetscapes and developments in locations like London, Manchester and Belfast and sees McLellan Works as a brilliant opportunity for dynamic and entrepreneurial businesses to secure their place in the best new space to work in Glasgow city centre.”

The design for McLellan Works features open plan spaces alongside retail and leisure spaces at street level. It will offer small suites as well as full-floor spaces, reflecting Glasgow’s demand for flexibility. The mix of retail and food and beverage businesses is intended to accommodate a work culture that can run from breakfast through to the evening.

It is an area Glasgow that is home to Centre for Contemporary Arts, Glasgow Film Theatre and Glasgow School of Art (GSA).

McLellan Works shares its entrance with the McLellan Galleries, currently occupied by Glasgow School of Art. It will have a lobby area with the potential to be a meeting space and home to an independent food and drink business.

Michell added: “McLellan Works will be a living, breathing, collaborative space and we look forward to seeing the building come to life over the coming months. Glasgow is ready for a space like this and there are changemakers and innovative companies who want to join other creative businesses to build and grow this new community.”

Bywater Properties said that the transformation of the interior is expected to be completed by early 2020 by which time key tenants will have had a chance to secure a space in time for the building becoming fully operational.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk