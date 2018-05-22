CAA chief to succeed Carne at Network Rail

Andrew Haines

Andrew Haines will take over as Network Rail chief executive in the autumn, following a handover period with the incumbent, Mark Carne.

Mr Haines' salary will be £588,000 inclusive of benefits, which is 27% lower than Mark Carne’s package.

Andrew Haines has been chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority since August 2009. Previously he worked on the railways, as managing director of South West Trains, and then as managing director of the Rail Division for First Group. His first job was as a left luggage clerk at Victoria Station in London.

Network Rail chair Sir Peter Hendy said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Andrew’s appointment today. He was the most outstanding candidate in a highly competitive appointment process. Andrew’s broad experience of rail and transport, and his reputation for relentless delivery and improvement makes him the ideal candidate to carry on with the transformation of Network Rail that has been led by Mark Carne. Britain’s railways are crucial for Britain’s prosperity: connecting people with jobs, goods with markets, and stimulating new housing and economic growth. Andrew will drive delivery of the railway improvements set out in the strategic business plan for 2019/2024, ensuring Network Rail’s continuing focus on safety, performance and cost effectiveness, and thus delivering a better experience for the millions of passengers who travel every day on our railways.”

Of Mark Carne, the chairman added: “Mark has been exceptional in his personal leadership of the delivery of the biggest ever upgrade programme in the railway’s history, and ensuring that Network Rail has focussed on delivering for passengers, freight and the public. His focus on devolution and empowering people has transformed safety and the performance culture of the organisation. Mark leaves a significant legacy for Andrew to build on.”

Secretary of state for transport Chris Grayling said: “I would also like to pay tribute to Mark Carne. Mark has made an enormous contribution to the rail industry and will leave behind an impressive legacy including the successful delivery of vital national projects like the new London Bridge station, the creation of a compelling vision for a digital railway, a strong business plan for CP6, and outstanding leadership on safety and diversity.”