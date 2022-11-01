Cabinet maker obliged to pay CITB levy

Robert S Charles craftsmanship

An employment tribunal has ruled that Robert S Charles Ltd, which designs and builds bespoke kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, falls within the scope of the training levy.

The CITB submitted five levy notices to Robert S Charles for the years 2016 to 2020, totalling approximately £19,000. None of them were paid and Robert S Charles made no returns to the CITB.

Robert S Charles managing director Robert Charles took the case to an employment tribunal but Judge Livesey ruled that his company was effectively in the construction industry because its work included “..alteration…of a building or part of the building” as defined within the industrial training levy orders.

The full judgment can be found at www.gov.uk/employment-tribunal-decisions

