Thu July 11 2019

Caddick Construction adds to board

13 hours Caddick Group has promoted two senior employees to the board of its Caddick Construction subsidiary.

Caddick Construction commercial manager Chris Wilson now joins the board as commercial development director; and construction manager Richard Gaukrodger is now construction director.

Managing director Andrew Murray said: “Caddick Construction is enjoying a stellar year on all fronts and we are delighted to recognise and reward success with these latest board appointments. Both Chris and Richard have made a major contribution to Caddick over the years and will continue to do so at board level, bringing their additional expertise and experience to the table.”

