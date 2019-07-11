Caddick Construction adds to board

Caddick Construction's new directors

Caddick Construction commercial manager Chris Wilson now joins the board as commercial development director; and construction manager Richard Gaukrodger is now construction director.

Managing director Andrew Murray said: “Caddick Construction is enjoying a stellar year on all fronts and we are delighted to recognise and reward success with these latest board appointments. Both Chris and Richard have made a major contribution to Caddick over the years and will continue to do so at board level, bringing their additional expertise and experience to the table.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk