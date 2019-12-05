Caddick gets to work on New York Square

New York Square is designed by DLG Architects

Caddick is building a built-to-rent development with 515 flats across two blocks for sister company Moda Living in joint venture with Apache Capital.

Called New York Square, it forms the first phase of the new £300m SOYO neighbourhood that is being delivered by Moda and Caddick Developments on the site of the former Quarry Hill car park.

Designed by DLG Architects, New York Square will be home to 515 build to rent apartments across two C-shaped 16-storey blocks.

Caddick Group director Johnny Caddick said: “Moda breaking ground at SOYO is a huge milestone for both Moda and the new neighbourhood. Already home to a plethora of renowned cultural establishments such as Northern Ballet, Leeds Playhouse, Phoenix Dance and the BBC, our aim is to create high quality homes. As operators, our aim is to create a long-term community working with local businesses and partners to deliver engaging and inclusive environments for people to live, work and play.”

He added: “This is a real Leeds success story with the construction, development and operation being managed throughout by the Caddick Group, in total the Moda development will generate approximately 350 jobs for the city.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk