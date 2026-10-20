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20 October 2026

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  3. Caddick hands over Manchester later life development

Caddick hands over Manchester later life development

14 hours Caddick Construction has completed work on 50 new apartments for older residents for Mosscare St Vincent (MSV) Housing Group, which will be leased by Manchester City Council.

Caddick was appointed to design and build the two five storey buildings off Manchester Road, which includes 40 affordable rent apartments, seven shared ownership homes for sale and three neighbourhood apartments, which will be leased by Manchester City Council.

Work included the construction of a mix of low carbon, single-bed apartments and two-bedroom homes, a residents lounge, a central courtyard and garden for residents’ use, as well as car parking facilities and bicycle storage.

Caddick was appointed to design and build the two five storey buildings off Manchester Road, which includes 40 affordable rent apartments, seven shared ownership homes for sale and three neighbourhood apartments, which will be leased by Manchester City Council.

Work included the construction of a mix of low carbon, single-bed apartments and two-bedroom homes, a residents lounge, a central courtyard and garden for residents’ use, as well as car parking facilities and bicycle storage. 

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