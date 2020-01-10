Caddick looks for southern expansion

Caddick's London office is at 1 Heddon Street

Caddick Group has taken space at 1 Heddon Street in London W1, a historic building recently renovated by the Crown Estate into co-working space.

Caddick Group includes Caddick Developments, Caddick Construction, Caddick Land and Moda Living, a private rental sector developer.

Joining Caddick’s London team is Charlie Adcock, previously of Summix Capital, a UK and Ireland fund focused on delivering housing, build-to-rent and student accommodation. He has joined Moda Living as acquisitions manager, responsible for sourcing new opportunities in London and the south of England.

Meanwhile, back north, Alistair Smith has joined Caddick Developments as associate director from Town Centre Securities, where he was responsible for a diverse portfolio across Yorkshire and the northwest.

Group director Johnny Caddick said: “Having recorded a successful 2019, we look forward to entering the new year with a growing team and with a new headquarters in London that will help drive our growth in the capital and southeast.

“As a group our focus remains on areas of the market that are structurally supported with long-term growth potential. We see a huge opportunity to redefine what city centre living means through both our Moda Living brand and major regeneration projects like SOYO and City One, and there remains strong demand for high quality logistics facilities to service Britain’s e-commerce boom.”

