Caddick lands repeat warehouse deal

Element at Alchemy

Caddick’s appointment in Knowsley follows on from two similarly sized speculative industrial warehouse schemes that it has built for Network Space in St Helens and in Stoke.

The Knowsley development, called Element at Alchemy, comprises three industrial warehouse units of 22,900, 35,200 and 45,450 sq ft. It is also being built speculatively, with no tenant yet in place.

The scheme has been supported by a £1.8m Local Growth Fund grant provided by the Liverpool City Region Combined Regional Authority.

Works start on site in June with completion expected in May 2019.

Network Space managing director (development) Stephen Barnes said: “It is well known that there remains a shortage of industrial warehouse space across the region, especially of this quality. This, coupled with the prominence and accessibility of the location and presentation of the site, makes Element a very compelling proposition.”