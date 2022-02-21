Caddick lands Trafford Park warehouse

The steelwork is starting to go up

Caddick Construction is building the Guinness Point warehouse for Heref Merlin Trading Property Unit Trust.

The warehouse on the Richmond Road in Trafford Park will be 14.5-metres high to the parapet and will include two floors of offices, together with a service yard, car parking and landscaped areas. The build contract also covers all drainage and external services.

Architect for the build is Liverpool-based Brock Carmichael, with engineering support from Healey Consulting. Project manager is Black Cat Building Consultancy.

Caddick has history at Trafford Park, having built Williams Group’s £41m car showroom and the international headquarters for retailer Regatta on Mercury Way.

Ian Guildford, contracts manager for Caddick Construction (NW), said: “Trafford Park continues to go from strength to strength and its popularity as a logistical hotspot for the northwest shows no sign of abating.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk