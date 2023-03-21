Caddick reorganises for growth

Left to right are Adam Tucker, Andrew Clarkson, Sue Currey and Neil Trubshaw

Among the new recruits is Wates Construction commercial director Neil Trubshaw, who has joined Caddick Construction in the same function.

Sue Currey, formerly of Equans, has joined as human resources business partner to develop strategies for attracting, developing and retaining staff.

Internal promotions also include Adam Tucker, who is now design director for the construction group, and Andrew Clarkson, who has been appointed construction director. Both will oversee Caddick Construction Yorkshire and the North East.

Andrew Clarkson joined Caddick in 2019 as project director for Soyo, a build-to-rent development in Leeds for Moda Living.

Adam Tucker has been with the company for 17 years, having joined as a site manager, going on to become design coordinator and design manager.

Caddick Construction managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Caddick Construction Group is on a very exciting journey; we have a proud reputation as a leading, trusted and expert contractor but there is still so much we can achieve. The expertise and skill we have in our business lends itself to our ambitious growth plans and our recent appointments and promotions will be fundamental to unlocking that potential.”

