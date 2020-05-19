Caddick sets up regional civils division

Chris Wright

Caddick Construction has appointed Chris Wright as its new regional civils business manager. He joins from Harry Fairclough Construction where he was managing director of its civils division before it went into administration earlier this year.

The 48-year-old has been tasked with setting up a civil engineering operation in the northwest to sit alongside the established building business.

Chris Wright said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of developing a civils team that will add real value to Caddick North West’s current operations, as well as expanding its order book by introducing new clients and securing stand-alone civil engineering projects.

Regional managing director Ian Threadgold said “Caddick already has a strong and growing reputation across the region, which is evident when you see the projects we have completed for clients such as Network Space, St Modwens and Bruntwood. We hope the creation of this new civils business will further enhance our reputation and offering in the area.”

