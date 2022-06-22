Caddick starts £15m Crewe office scheme

CGI of the Arden Square development

The three-storey structure has been designed to BREEAM excellent standards with a focus will be on employee wellbeing.

Radius employees will have use of a barista coffee bar, a pizzeria, a Star Wars themed ‘sky’ bar, outdoor seating and yoga areas – all built around a conical glazed atrium.

The 41,043 sq ft office scheme will also include 128 parking spaces.

Caddick Construction started on site in late May and the project is due to complete in the summer of 2023.

Caddick construction manager Ben Edwards said: “It’s not often you get such a high-quality office scheme that has so many unique elements to it. The team are really excited to be on site and I’m sure as we get towards the fit out stage there will be a lot more visitors than usual wanting to check out its ‘out of this world’ features.”

