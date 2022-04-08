Caddick starts £300m Leeds scheme

CGI from DLG Architects

Caddick Group is developing Soyo and promoting its as the hip new cultural quarter for Leeds.

It secured funding last year from US investment manager Federated Hermes for two adjoining blocks housing 331 flats for the private rented sector. The buildings will be operated by Federated Hermes’ build-to-rent brand Hestia.

The blocks, designed by DLG Architects, will be delivered alongside new public realm including green spaces and a public square.

Caddick Developments managing director Myles Hartley said: “This development will deliver new homes, commercial spaces and new landscaped areas – all things that will improve the physical built environment.”

Federated Hermes manager Matt Chillingworth added: “Having established Hestia's presence in Manchester, Liverpool and London, we are excited to bring the brand to Leeds.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk