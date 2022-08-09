Caddick starts next phase of Rockingham industrial park

Eos Inc, part of the Harworth Group, has handed Caddick Construction a £9.3m contract that initially covers plots 1-3, as well as external yards, car parking, associated highways and off-site drainage work.

Unit 1 comprises a pair of 10,000 sq ft units, unit 2 is 49,500 sq ft and unit 3 is 38,500 sq ft.

Overall, phase 2 will be developed over 51 acres to either side of the A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway at Rockingham, near Junction 36 of the M1.

Gateway 36 is on the site of the former Rockingham Colliery. It was developed by Harworth from 2014 onwards with the first three speculative industrial units, totalling 65,000 sq ft, completing in 2016.

The latest units of phase 2A are being built by Caddick on a speculative basis and should complete towards the end of this year. Later units, five to eight, will be offered on a design and build basis.

Caddick Construction director Richard Gaukrodger said: “Our construction and design teams are making excellent progress with the structural steelwork and cladding now in progress to all three units and we look forward to continuing the support of our local supply chain partners and local businesses to deliver a successful scheme.”

