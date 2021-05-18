Caddick starts redevelopment of Farnley woollen mill

The redundant Stonebridge Mill is being redeveloped for housing

The Stonebridge Beck project, which Caddick Construction is building for developers Rushbond and Advent Developments, comprises 82 new build homes as well as the regeneration of the Grade II listed former woollen mill buildings and cottages to create a further 30 homes.

The old chimney and water tower will be retained as a sentinel for the redevelopment.

Caddick’s construction contract provides a comprehensive regeneration of the 10-acre site and buildings as well as all hard and soft landscaping, highway access and estate infrastructure.

Principal designer and engineer on the scheme is W A Fairhurst & Partners with surveying services provided by BWF. The scheme is due to complete in summer 2023.

Rushbond specialises in Yorkshire heritage regeneration projects. Founder and managing director Jonathan Maud said: “Rushbond and our partners Advent have worked hard to design a really thoughtful and sympathetic regeneration of this long derelict and much-loved Leeds landmark. We know from our extensive consultations that the community are excited to see this project commence and we are committed to delivering a really high-quality scheme.”

Caddick Construction managing director Adrian Dobson said: “We are delighted to have started work on Stonebridge Mills and are helping to bring this site and historic buildings back to life as well as providing much-needed housing for the Farnley area. The site’s regeneration will also enable the green corridor along the Farnley Beck to be extended and run through the development which will be a huge bonus for the local community.”

