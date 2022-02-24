Caddick starts work on Pontefract development

The roof is designed to catch the eye and make a statement

The three-storey development, scheduled to complete early 2023, will provide 37 flats for housing association tenants.

The site has been identified as a gateway to the town and the developers hope that the asymmetric roof line will catch visitors’ attention as they enter Pontefract town centre.

Sue Young, WDH executive director of investment, said: “It’s exciting to see work starting on site, helping to transform the town centre as part of Wakefield Council’s masterplan. By building new, energy efficient homes in places like Pontefract, where there is high demand, we are providing our tenants with a comfortable place to live. The central location of the apartments makes it a desirable place for those who enjoy being close to local amenities and provides affordable modern living.”

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “This forms part of a much larger programme of activity led by the council to increase affordable housing supply across our district, including the release of our own land to enable the delivery of high-quality affordable homes that meet the specific needs of our residents. Not only is this project creating affordable homes in the area, but it is improving the gateway to Pontefract, paving the way for future regeneration. This will help to support our ambitions for a thriving town centre, with a great cultural offer, and as a fantastic place where people want to live and to visit.”

