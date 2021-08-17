Caddick tasked with building UK's greenest clinic

CGI of the new health hub

The client is demanding “the most efficient and sustainable primary care centre in the UK”.

Caddick Construction has a design and build contract to deliver a carbon neutral and BREEAM Outstanding building. All power will be supplied by renewal energy, including on site solar electricity generation (roof top photovoltaic panels) and battery storage.

Heating and cooling will be provided by a heat recovery ventilation system, and hot water by point-of-use heaters

The Carlisle Healthcare Hub is being built on Locke Road, Eastern Way in Carlisle.

