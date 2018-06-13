Caddick to build £41m Trafford auto centre

Caddick Construction will build a three-storey BMW showroom, a two-storey Jaguar Land Rover showroom and single-storey Mini showroom, next to the Intu Trafford Centre shopping mall.

Work on the 14-acre site started this week and is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019.

Architect for the scheme is Wilmslow-based Taylor Design.

Caddick Construction will also build workshops, including car washing facilities and drainage works.

The scheme is part of the wider TraffordCity redevelopment by Peel Land & Property to create a further 3.4 million square feet of retail, leisure and commercial space around the existing shopping centre.

Caddick northwest construction manager Ian Threadgold said: “We have built an extensive portfolio of car showrooms and dealerships, which demonstrates the strength and capability of our teams working in partnership with clients in the automotive sector.

“We’re extremely proud of our long association with Manchester, where we are currently working on the landmark 34-storey Angel Gardens project in the city centre. Undertaking this major development enables us to continue contributing to its future prosperity by engaging with local suppliers as well as creating local job opportunities.”