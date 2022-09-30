Caddick to build Carlisle parcel office

Artist's impression

Caddick will be on site in Carlisle Kingmoor Park by mid-November, starting a build programme that is expected to last 10 months. This should see practical completion reached in August 2023.

Kingmoor Park Properties secured planning permission for the new facility at its K2 development last month. K2 is the new home for large occupiers looking for industrial and logistics space at Carlisle Kingmoor Park.

DPD currently occupies a 42,195 sq ft unit at Kingmoor Park but has signed a new lease on this larger, design and build facility to meet a need for more space. The new distribution centre will accommodate 20 HGVs and 181 vans.

James Nicholson, managing director of Harlex Property, the development manager for the scheme at K2, said: “The professional team has been working hard to bring this scheme to site and we are looking forward to working with Caddick Construction in the successful delivery of the scheme. Having DPD as the first tenant is a fantastic start to the delivery of the wider K2 site. In addition to the DPD building, we have recently lodged an outline planning application for the wider 82-acre site that is K2, which will accommodate up to 1,100,000 sq ft of brand new industrial and logistics buildings.”

The professional team includes Fletcher Rae Architect, G&T Project Management, Richard Boothroyd Associates, Ramboll, WSP, Sweco, Re-form and Multi Utility UK.

