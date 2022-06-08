Caddick to build Cheadle industrial units

The Stanley Green Trading Estate is being expanded from 150,000 to 230,000 sq ft

The £22.5m development will provide a further 80,000 sq ft (7,400 sqm) of trade counter space on the 3.4 acre (1.4ha) development site, representing a >50% expansion of the existing estate.

The developer says that it will be the first net zero carbon in operation industrial scheme in northwest England. It is being delivered to BREAAM Excellent certification with an EPC A+ rating.

PRC Group is the architect and Gerald Eve is the planning consultant.

Stanley Green currently provides 150,000 sq ft of warehouse space for tenants including Howden Joinery, Screwfix, Toolstation and Apex Self Storage.

The Caddick Construction team started on site early May 2022, with completion expected in late December 2022. Alongside the new warehouse units, the development will include a new access road, car parking and landscaping.

