Caddick to build more Ellesmere Port warehouses

CGI of Aviator phase two unit 3

Commercial property developer Resdun Projects has retained Caddick Construction to deliver phase two of its Aviator development on Hooton Business Park.

Caddick’s project comprises two new-build warehouses of 200,000 sq ft and 80,000 sq ft, with integral mezzanine offices, service yard, parking and landscaping on a 15-acre plot. It starts on site in September, with completion expected in summer 2022.

Caddick Construction completed phase one in February 2020 – a 125,000 sq ft warehouse, which was let to Survitec Group on a 20-year lease just after reaching practical completion. It was subsequently acquired by Arrow Capital Partners, which is funding phase two of the development as part of its €3bn Strategic Industrial Real Estate (SIRE) joint venture with Cerberus.

The project team includes Fletcher Rae Architects, Muir Associates and Crookes Walker Consulting.

CGI of Aviator phase two unit 2

