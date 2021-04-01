Caerphilly gets a new construction training centre

The Construction Hub Academy in Oakdale, Caerphilly, is a collaboration between industry partners and Coleg y Cymoedd (College of the Valleys).

It offers a range of qualifications and short courses to help meet growing demand for groundworks staff, with courses for total novices as well as those already working in the sector wanting to develop their skills with specialist qualifications.

Coleg y Cymoedd assistant principal Matt Tucker said: “Employment opportunities in the construction sector are continuing to rise and we are pleased to be partnering up with the new Construction Hub Academy to facilitate training in this growing area. We welcome anyone who is thinking about a career in construction, whether they’ve just left school or are thinking of a career switch, to get in touch.”

Those joining the academy will be able to work towards a range of industry accredited qualifications and licences, including NPORS-accredited training to use excavators, dump trucks, forklifts, and other plant machinery associated with building groundworks. Other courses include cable avoidance training and various health & safety certificates. The centre will also offer bespoke training packages tailored to companies’ individual requirements.

Chris Rosser, director of business development at the Construction Hub Academy, said: “Despite growing demand for labour in the groundworks sector, there was a real gap in the market for quality training within this field of construction in Wales. This was something we wanted to address with creation of our bespoke training academy.”

Anyone interested in studying courses at the academy can find out more at: www.theconstructionhubacademy.co.uk

