Cala lodges plans to transform derelict hospital site

Cala Homes (West) is seeking permission for a residential-led development that would incorporate 86 homes. Its aim is to transform the derelict hospital site into a vibrant community with plentiful green space, including a village green.

A mix of house types consisting of bungalows, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties have been proposed for the site,. In addition to this, Cala Homes (West) is developing three bespoke house types for the Killearn site.

As part of the application there is an area of the site for commercial space earmarked for development. However, if approved, this part of the land would be developed separately from the homes and would follow at a later stage.

Andrew Duncan, land director at Cala Homes (West), said: “This is an important and exciting milestone for the development as we look to deliver a significant transformation to this part of Killearn. We have been working closely with Stirling Council over the past few months to ensure that we could remediate the former hospital site to a high standard, and we are pleased to now be in a confident position to progress with the application.

Cala Homes (West) now has 12 months achieve detailed planning consent with Stirling Council.

