Cala prepares 400-home Lanarkshire site

Housing at Cala Homes West's Kirkintilloch site

A consortium that also includes Lynch Homes and Abbey Developments has secured outline planning permission from South Lanarkshire Council for a residential-led development of approximately 1,950 homes. A new primary school, five play areas, green space and small retail outlets are also included in the masterplan.

Initial works undertaken by the Cala Homes (West) include the construction of the first phase of a spine road that will serve the whole site and eventually connect Jackton to Lindsayfield.

Fraser Dick, development manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “This is a really exciting development for Cala that will support South Lanarkshire Council’s vision of achieving socially, environmentally and economically sustainable communities.

“The site has been earmarked for residential development for more than 10 years, so to now officially be on-site and get under way is a landmark that we’re proud to be a part of. We are closely engaging with local councillors, residents and businesses regarding works to ensure key stakeholders and those affected are kept informed of progress.”

Once the first phase of the spine road is completed, Cala will divert construction traffic away from local roads to further reduce disruption to nearby residents.

The first phase of property construction, which Cala plans to start in early 2020, will deliver 173 homes, ranging from one and two-bedroom apartments to a variety of family homes, as well as 21 affordable homes. All homes will also feature a renewable energy system such as PV panels or hybrid air source heat pumps.

