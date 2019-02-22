Caledonian books £38m school work

Haygrove School in Bridgwater is getting new buildings

Contracts for Haygrove School in Somerset and The Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Essex were awarded to by Caledonian under Department for Education (DfE) frameworks.

Caledonian has a full turnkey package including lead design, planning, and installation, all the way through to hand over.

Caledonian will put up a new £29m secondary school at the Sir Frederick Gibberd College at the site of the former Passmore School in Harlow, Essex. It will be a 1,200-place secondary school built over three storeys including a school hall, dining hall, drama studio and a 500 place sixth form teaching area as well as sports facilities and all associated external works and pitches.

Work at Haygrove School in Bridgwater will involve Caledonian components replacing the main school building with new classrooms. Construction work will be undertaken while the school remains open so works have to be planned to ensure minimal disruption.

The three-storey building at Haygrove will have classrooms, double-height hall and studio spaces, offices, kitchen and associated rooms for educational purposes, along with enabling, groundworks and external works.

“Haygrove and SFG are both large projects, which, alongside our other recent new business wins, underpin our future growth strategy,” said Caledonian Modular chief executive Paul Lang. “We have worked closely with the DfE and the schools, as we do on all our education projects, to deliver a modern, efficient teaching spaces that will open up further opportunities for young people in the area.”

Both schools incorporate factory installed concrete floors to deliver an acoustically compliant and durable environment for occupants and up to 96% of the work on each module is completed by Caledonian in its factory before being delivered to site.

At the same time as the modules are being manufactured, Caledonian, as the principal contractor, will be carrying out groundworks and other works on site.