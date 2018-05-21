Caledonian starts Worthy Down modules

Project Wellesley accommodation

Caledonian has a £14m subcontract with Skanska to supply single living accommodation (SLA) for students and staff at the new Defence College of Logistics, Policing & Administration at Worthy Down in Hampshire, as well as for the military units relocating from Princess Royal Barracks in Deepcut, Surrey.

Skanska’s £300m base regeneration scheme is known as Project Wellesley.

Caledonian has started manufacturing the SLA accommodation, which provides 352 rooms divided into three blocks to be delivered across two phases of work on the site at Worthy Down. It also includes the manufacture and installation of a packaged plant module to serve all three blocks. Modules will be delivered more than 90% complete, minimising works required on site.

From its factory in Nottinghamshire, Caledonian has delivered more than 14,000 bed spaces to the Ministry of Defence already over the past 15 years.