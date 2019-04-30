California governor orders action on water problems

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing his administration to develop a comprehensive strategy to build a climate-resilient water system. The order seeks to broaden California’s approach on water as the state faces a range of challenges such as unsafe drinking water, major flood risks that threaten public safety, severely depleted groundwater aquifers, uncertain water supplies in agricultural communities and threats to native fish populations.

“California’s water challenges are daunting, from severely depleted groundwater basins to vulnerable infrastructure to unsafe drinking water in far too many communities,” said Newsom. “Climate change magnifies the risks. To meet these challenges, we need to harness the best in science, engineering and innovation to prepare for what’s ahead and ensure long-term water resilience and ecosystem health. We’ll need an all-of-above approach to get there.”

The order directs the secretaries of the California Natural Resources Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency and the California Department of Food & Agriculture to identify and assess a suite of complementary actions to ensure safe and resilient water supplies, flood protection and healthy waterways.