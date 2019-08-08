Californian port moves forward with $870m rail scheme

The US$870m (£715m) project is intended to streamline rail operations and reduce bottlenecks at the second-busiest container port in the USA.

The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility project will expand the port’s capability for loading shipping containers directly on rail cars instead of being loaded on trucks for short-haul trips. The expansion and reconfiguration of the existing Pier B railyard will create a staging area for loading freight trains nearly two miles long, eliminating thousands of local truck trips. “The delivery of containers to and from ships by train is the most sustainable and efficient way to move cargo in and out of the port,” said the port’s executive director Mario Cordero in his ‘state of the port’ address in January. “Each train eliminates as many as 750 truck trips, speeding the flow of goods and cutting traffic on roadways.”

The City of Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners has approved the selection of HDR to lead design for the project, as well as site investigations, traffic studies, structural analyses, lighting analyses, programme sequencing and more.

HDR will work with subconsultant Moffat & Nichol on the Pier B project, scheduled to be completed in three phases, with the first phase expected to be complete by 2024.

