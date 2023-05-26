Camden seeks partner for £420m Camley Street development

Camden council has committed to the regeneration of 120-136 Camley Street and 3-30 Cedar Way, Kings Cross. The plan is to build 350 new homes where there are currently none and create 200,000 sqft of employment space.

In September 2022 the council’s cabinet approved the delivery strategy for the Camley Street sites. The council has now published a contract notice for a development partner with the right skill set, including life sciences expertise. Once appointed, a planning application will be prepared for both sites.

The development partner will be granted a 250-year lease on Cedar Way where the housing and specialist Knowledge Quarter commercial space will be built. The estimated construction value of Cedar Way is £200m.

Estimated gross development value of all Camley Street and Cedar way regeneration is £420m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk