Canada tenders charging network for electric vehicles

Minister of natural resources Amarjeet Sohi announced that Natural Resources Canada is launching the first request for proposals (RFP) for its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. The scheme will result in a targeted expansion of zero-emission vehicle charging and refuelling stations with a target of public places and on-street locations.

This year’s budget 2019 announced an investment of CA$130m (£77m) over five years, starting in 2019-20, to deploy new recharging and refuelling stations. The funding is targeted at multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces, public spaces and on street parking and strategic projects for electric vehicle and/or hydrogen infrastructure in corporate fleets, delivery fleets and mass transit.

The program expects to launch multiple requests for proposals each year focusing on one or several infrastructure streams.

“We are making it easier and more affordable for Canadians to own a zero-emission vehicle, and we continue to invest in infrastructure needed for easy charging where we work, live and play,” said Sohi. “We are committed to improving air quality, lowering day-to-day costs for families and businesses and helping to create a cleaner, greener future.”