Canada tenders Expo 2020 pavilion

The scope of the contract includes the design and construction of the pavilion and the public Presentation/exhibition element; continuing operation and maintenance of the pavilion and the exhibition throughout the six-month Expo operation period; and the dismantling and removal of the everying including restoration of the site.

Site mobilization is due to start in late October and the final design is to be complete by the start of January. The shell and core are due for completion in mid May 2020, with the interior fit-out completed by late August and the exhibit installed by 20 September.

The estimated maximum funding available for the Contract resulting from the bid solicitation is CA$13m for the design, build, operation, maintenance and dismantling of the Pavilion and CA$3m for the public presentation.