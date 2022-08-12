Canadian gas terminal nears completion

Cargo vessels have already started using the terminal

Cargo vessels have already started using the wharf, built by BVJV, a joint venture between Besix and Vancouver Pile Driving at Kitimat in British Columbia.

The terminal connects to the Northwest Corridor, a major access route to the Pacific Ocean, via the Douglas Channel, one of the province's major fjords.

The marine terminal is part of a Berth Marine Structure contract awarded in 2019 to BVJV by JGC Fluor Joint Venture (JFJV), the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

Works include the construction of a 500-metre-long wharf, the LNG loading platform, four cargo berthing dolphins, four LNG berthing dolphins and six mooring dolphins including one offshore, as well as navigational aids.

The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2022.

In addition to the marine terminal, key features include LNG processing units, a storage tank, LNG loading lines, a rail yard, a water treatment facility and flare stacks.

BVJV project director Paul Callebaut said: “The use of the wharf by the first vessels is an important milestone, both for the project and for the team of Besix and Vancouver Pile Driving.

“In a few weeks, we will have delivered state-of-the-art marine infrastructure for one of the world's leading LNG projects. We are extremely grateful and pleased with the trust placed in us by the JGC Fluor Joint Venture.

“From day one, we have strived to combine our leading expertise in marine works with our client's high standards of safety, quality, and environmental friendliness.”

