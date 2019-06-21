BibbyBibby
Construction News

Fri June 21 2019

  3. Cannon jumps in for micro Genies

9 hours Essex-based Cannon Access has taken delivery of six new electric Genie GS-1330m scissor lifts.

Cannon Access is the first UK customer for this emissions-free machine, launched at the 2019 Bauma trade show in Munich in April.

Marketed as a ‘micro-sized’ machine, the Genie GS-1330m is 1.4 metres long and 78cm wide, with a raised platform height of 3.9 metres (12 ft 8 in).

Director Tom Cannon said: “We decided to pre-order a batch of Genie GS-1330m scissor lifts the second we saw the model announcement. For years, the industry standard has been to use six-metre (19 ft) scissor lifts, even if the customer is only working at half that height. And whilst this is not an issue, it is great to see a leading manufacturer producing a smaller conventional machine that will fill in the gap at the small end of the scissor lift market.”

He added: “Weighing less than 900 kg, this model’s compact footprint will also ease transport costs.”

