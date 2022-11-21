Canterbury acquisition for Covers

Nigel Hylands, Henry Green, Rupert Green and Beau Hart

Wingham Timber is an independent timber merchant supplying construction grade timber, sheet materials, internal mouldings, wooden flooring, garden fencing and decking materials, along with timber for garden structures. It has a range of fencing manufacturing machinery, as well as moulders and a treatment plant.

Wingham Timber’s principal owners and directors, Beau Hart and Nigel Hylands, will continue their involvement with the business, with Hart assisting during a transitional period, and Hylands continuing to operate the business.

Nigel Hylands said: “We see Covers as an ideal new home for Wingham with its family ownership and similar values. I look forward to continuing to run the business and overseeing the transition to a new general manager in due course. We and Covers have already seen exciting possibilities for cross selling our mill products.”

Covers’ chairman Rupert Green said: “The Wingham team bring a business that complements our different activities and gives the group a greater geographical coverage and a source of new products for Covers customers.”

Managing director Henry Green added: “Wingham has a strong reputation in an area where Covers is not known, so the business will continue to be known as Wingham Timber; aside from some new products, its customers and staff should see very little change.”

Covers, founded by William Cover in 1846, operates from 14 locations in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey and Kent, with its Mill and timber operation based in Chichester.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk