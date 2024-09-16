Carbon capture pilot launches at Ferrybridge

The scaled-down containerised CCS plant

Enfinium, the waste-to-energy operator formerly known as EFW, has installed carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at its Ferrybridge-1 incinerator in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

The technology was supplied by Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) and is capturing one tonne of CO 2 emissions from the plant’s operations each day.

The trial is being used to demonstrate how the technology might be scaled up and applied across Enfinium’s six energy-generating incinerators The pilot is collecting operational data on performance, such as CO 2 capture rate and solvent degradation, and will assess the performance of different amine solvents. The trial will run for at least 12 months.

Enfinium chief executive Mike Maudsley said: “Carbon capture and storage technology is central to how the UK will be able to decarbonise its unrecyclable waste.

“CCS is also critical to generating carbon removals at scale so the UK can achieve net zero. Using carbon capture, the energy from waste sector can provide significant levels of carbon removals and Enfinium, with the support of HZI, are taking steps now to achieve this.”

Hitachi Zosen Inova chief executive Bruno-Frédéric Baudouin added: “Working with Enfinium to deliver the UK’s first carbon capture pilot at an energy from waste facility is an exciting project. The operational pilot demonstrates our capability to deliver vital decarbonising infrastructure for the waste sector that is critical to the industry’s net zero ambitions. The project will meaningfully expand our carbon capture knowledge base and provide a springboard for delivering decarbonisation solutions worldwide. Our vision is to enhance decarbonisation, circularity and supply security for present and future generations, and this project embodies perfectly what we are striving for.”

Olivia Powis, chief executive of the Carbon Capture & Storage Association, said: “The launch of CCS at Ferrybridge is very exciting to see. With millions of tonnes of unrecyclable waste produced by the UK, this is an important demonstration of the use of CCS to generate clean power via energy from waste, as well as providing a future route to establishing the UK's greenhouse gas removal market and Enfinium have taken a landmark step with its delivery. Through projects such as the one at Ferrybridge, the UK will be able to meet the clean power by 2030 target.”

