Cardiff council leader wants a tram network

Cardiff City Council leader Councillor Huw Thomas told a conference last week: "Cardiff's transport network needs to change. It was originally designed for a city with a population of 200,000, but today our population is closer to 400,000 and there are another 80,000 commuters travelling into the city by car every day.”

He called for “a serious public conversation” about raising £1bn from somewhere to build tram lines, cycleways and a park & ride facility.

Cllr Thomas wants a new light rail/tram line from east to west connecting major population centres and new suburbs in the west with Cardiff Central – he is calling this Cardiff Cross Rai.

He also wants an orbital tram service to link large residential areas to the transport network – Cardiff Circle Line.

"It is clear we won't deliver this overnight, but we are today bringing forward the council's aspiration while fully recognising that we will have to work effectively with Welsh government and other partners,” he said. “We will also need to have a serious public conversation about how this vision can be funded."

