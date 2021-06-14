Cardiff plans £25m flood defence scheme

Cardiff’s planned flood defences are designed to cope with a one-in-200-year storm and rising sea levels.

The new flood defence, which could be ready by 2023, would manage flood risk to approximately 1,200, prevent material from Lamby Way landfill site eroding into the sea and protect busy roads.

The proposals include placing rock armour on the coastal foreshore on both sides of the river Rhymney, raising sea defences along the river and raising the existing coastal defence embankments.

Cardiff Council's cabinet is expected to ratify the plans when it meets this Thursday, 17th June. Assuming it doe, the tender process will then begin, with the aim of starting work in February/March 2022 and completing by October 2023.

Cardiff Council cabinet member for the environment, Michael Michael, said: "The greatest risk to Cardiff right now is flooding and rising sea levels caused by climate change. Our flood defences along the foreshore by Rover Way are in a poor condition and only have a short-to-medium-term lifespan, so it's really important that action is taken now to safeguard this part of the city."

He added: "The coastal protection scheme will see 100,000 tonnes of rock used on the coastline, with the river bank behind being raised, as well as the embankments next to the highway. Steel sheeting will have to be drilled 12 metres into the bedrock of the river to retain the structure of the riverbank and the coastal path will then be built on top of the raised embankment, so that access along the river foreshore is maintained for the public to use. We hope all the work could be carried out by 2023 safeguarding homes, businesses and livelihoods for years to come."

