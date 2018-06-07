Carillion clients refuse to pay liquidation premium

The Official Receiver’s special managers PwC have charged Carillion’s customers a premium of 20% on invoices for services provided since January, to cover the costs of liquidation.

A National Audit Office (NAO) report into the government’s handling of the collapse of Carillion, published today, reveals that this has proved contentious.

“Many of Carillion’s public sector customers, including the special purpose vehicles delivering PFI projects, are objecting to paying this premium,” the NAO says. “The Cabinet Office is helping to facilitate a final agreement on some contracts. The special managers reported that in many cases, customers do not agree that the sums for which they are being invoiced are correct for the period before liquidation.”