Carillion redundancies reach 2,400

The latest update from Carillion’s liquidators shows that 2,403 (13%) jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation so far.

Approximately 2,100 employees are still retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts. Their future thus remains uncertain.

The majority of the workforce has moved to new employers through transfer of contracts to new employers. To date 12,338 jobs (68% of the pre-liquidation workforce) have been saved in this way.

A further 1,249 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons.