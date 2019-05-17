Cartel-busters turn sights on demolition sector

In the past couple of years the CMA has exposed illegal cartels and collusion in the groundworks and office fit-out sectors, as well as among suppliers of precast concrete products, roofing materials and water tanks.

With whistleblowers being offered rewards of up to £100,000 for exposing illegal collusion among competing businesses, it is now being reported that someone has informed on misdeeds among the demolition contractors.

According to the Demolition News website, several demolition specialists in in London and the Midlands have been raided by CMA investigators and have had laptop computers and mobile phones seized.

The Competition & Markets Authority has neither confirmed nor denied the report.