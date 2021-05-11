Carter cleared to start Stowmarket primary school

Image of the new primary and infant school in Chilton Leys, designed by Concertus

The school will be built in the new Chilton Leys housing development in Stowmarket, being built by Taylor Wimpey.

Now that the county council has received planning permission, RG Carter is preparing to start on site in the compani weeks, for completion by September 2022.

The undisclosed project costs are being met, at least in part, by developer contrionutions.

Orwell Multi-Academy Trust has been approved to run the new school, which will have capacity for 210 primary pupils and 60 infants.

Concertus Design & Property Consultants is overseeing the construction. Project manager Emilie Farrimond said: “Our design is focused on representing the schools’ surroundings within the colour choices and fabric of the building and creating a central community hub which will be both unique and aesthetically pleasing.”

RG Carter general manager James Wilson said: “We have extensive experience in providing high-quality educational facilities across the region and are looking forward to working in partnership with Suffolk County Council and Orwell Multi-Academy Trust on this exciting new project.”

