Carter starts Cambridge Passivhaus rooms

Artist's impression of the new postgrad accommodation on Cambridge's Cranmer Road

The development is being built to the ultra-low energy Passivhaus standard by RG Carter in college grounds on Cranmer Road. It will provide 59 rooms for postgraduate students across two new buildings to create a unified campus – along with two existing buildings. Designed by architect Allies & Morrison, it will bring together all of King’s graduate accommodation, transforming a series of individual hostels into a cohesive campus around a shared garden.

Cranmer Villa will incorporate red brick walls, clay roof tiles and stone windows that reflect a style with neighbouring buildings. The Garden building has also been designed to blend in, with a glazed terracotta cladding and a sustainable ‘green’ roof.

Completion is expected in time for students will take up occupation in autumn 2019.

RG Carter has experience of Passivhaus homebuilders, with a few such developments under its belt. “We are delighted to collaborate with King’s College on this exciting innovative scheme,” said RG Carter general manager John Ford. “Our focus is on delivering a successful project and providing quality sustainable accommodation that will serve students for many years to come."