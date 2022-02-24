Case plans electric digger launch

The Case CX15 EV

The Case CX15 EV is a 1.3-tonne mini excavator powered by a 16 kW electric motor.

The 21.5 kWh lithium-ion battery is charged either by the 110V/220V on-board charger or via an external rapid charger that can charge the machine within 90 minutes.

Case says that, depending on the type of work, the CX15 EV will provide enough power to work through a full eight-hour work day.

Retractable tracks get machine width down to 790mm for going through doorways and working in confined spaces.

It is expected to be available in the UK sometime in 2023.

“From reduced emissions to noise reduction and lower lifetime fuel and maintenance costs, the Case CX15 EV will be a powerful, efficient and sustainable addition to our mini excavator lineup,” promised Egidio Galano, head of construction equipment product. “This machine is the next step in our electrification journey — and we are committed to bringing the industry a complementary portfolio of diesel and electric equipment to meet the needs of the broadest range of applications and operations.”

