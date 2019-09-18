Case selects Mascus for second-hand sales

Case machinery listed on Mascus

Case has instructed all of its European dealers to list details of Case certified used machinery on Mascus, a Dutch website and app that was acquired by Canadian auction house Ritchie Bros in 2016.

“Partnering with Europe’s largest online marketplace for used construction equipment provides the perfect platform for Case dealers to showcase their used inventory,” said Jean Philippe Soussan, CNH Industrial’s global head of remarketing.

Mascus chief operating officer Rickard Krøtø said: “At Mascus, we already work and have long relationships with several Case dealers around Europe who are using our services to sell used assets and run their used equipment webpage. Now, we are delighted to provide to their European dealer network with all the machine information and listings they could ever need in a handy mobile app.”

