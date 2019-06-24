Case ships its first Stage V machine

The Case CX90D

The Case CX90D excavator was sold by dealer Dennis Barnfield to Civils & Construction Solutions. Its first project is on a housing development site in Cheshire.

The new EU Stage V emissions standards introduced in January 2019 tighten the limit for particle matter (PM) in the emissions from any non-road mobile machinery below 56 kW. Larger machines will need to be manufactured to meet Stage V legislation next year.

“The Yanmar Stage V engine used in the CX90D is the most powerful in the segment,” said Case Construction Equipment Europe product director Sandro Vitale. “As well as meeting the legislation requirements, we also deliver 20% more power with a 4.5% decrease in fuel usage. What this means is that we can offer our customers Stage V without a compromise, retaining our legacy of providing real-world solutions.”

He added: “The new engine continues to provide best-in-class cabin noise levels, measuring just 69 dB while the engine is running. Alongside this, the diesel particulate filter that is required to meet the new EU emissions standards is self-cleaning, meaning its maintenance has zero impact on an operator’s daily working time”

Phil Barnes, managing director of Civils & Construction Solutions, said: “From conception to completion, the entire process with both Dennis Barnfield and Case has been fantastic. Having used Case machines for 27 years, we were delighted to add the CX90D to our fleet – our fourth brand new machine in the last 12 months. We’re proud to have the first Case machine sold in Europe with the new Stage V engine. The cooperation and help from all involved has made adjusting to the new engine regulations quick and easy, something that we have all really appreciated.”